BLOOMSBURG -- A husband pleaded guilty Thursday after being accused of brutally attacking his pregnant wife in March of 2016.

Adam Kaiser's wife was eight months pregnant at the time.

He was taken into custody for throwing her onto the floor and stomping on her back and allegedly saying he was going to cut the baby out of her at home in Briar Creek Township, near Berwick.

Kaiser pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Columbia County.