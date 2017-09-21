× Eligible College Students and Their Preschoolers Can Now Learn on Same Campus

NANTICOKE— Students who are also parents at Luzerne County Community College and their preschoolers can now study on the same campus thanks to a new partnership between the school and Luzerne County Head Start.

While Carmen Vizcarrondo is studying up on nursing at LCCC, her 3-year-old son Jay’son is learning his ABC’s on the same campus.

“If this program wasn’t available I wouldn’t have ever been able to continue attending school because I would have to be at home with my son,” Vizcarrondo said.

The head start program helps families who are lower income start their child’s education off on the right foot.

Not only will it help LCCC students with young children, it will also help education students at the college get hands-on experience.

“Head Start, they definitely have the best of the best teachers,” Early childhood education student Angela Roman said. “Just how children watch teachers and learn from them, I can learn from the head start teachers.”

Previously, the building was meant for faculty. It was refurbished over the summer with preschoolers and college students in mind.

“The building is designed with observation rooms so students can come in and do observations without actually interacting with the children or impacting or changing what’s happening in the room,” Early childhood education coordinator at LCCC Lynne Pabst said.

Students, parents, and administrators said the program could even inspire young minds.

“It gives him more hope for his future to know that he can do the same thing as well and no barrier can stop him as well,” Vizcarrondo said.

There’s currently a waiting list for the new program at LCCC.