Developing: Teachers in Dallas School District Plan to Strike
DALLAS — Teachers in the Dallas School District will begin to strike on Friday, September 22nd.
According to a press release on the district’s website, the union and district are still unable to agree on a contract for teachers in the district.
The teachers have been without a contract since September of 2015.
Parents are asked to contact school officials regarding any specific questions.
This story is developing. Please check back later for more details as they become available.
41.336191 -75.963255