SIMPSON — Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 tickets sold in Lackawanna and Lehigh Counties split a $1 million jackpot.

Both tickets from the Wednesday, September 20, drawing matched all five balls drawn — 3, 13, 14, 33, 41 — to each win $500,000.

The selling locations — Convenient Food Mart on Main Street in Simpson, and Redner’s Warehouse Market in Allentown — will each receive a $500 bonus.