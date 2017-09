× Abington Teacher Strike Ends Although No Agreement is Reached

CLARKS SUMMIT — Teachers are headed back to class in a school district in Lackawanna County.

The strike in the Abington Heights School District ends Friday.

Teachers walked picket lines for eight days.

The teachers union and the district have not yet reached a contract agreement.

Abington Heights Teachers plan to go back on strike on Tuesday, January 2nd if they still haven’t received a new contract.