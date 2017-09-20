Hurricane Tracker: Follow Maria’s Powerful Path

Western Wayne football

Posted 6:35 pm, September 20, 2017, by

Western Wayne is off to a 4-0 start to the HS Football Season. The Wildcats have a winnable game at Tunkhannock on Friday, but tough games against Scranton Prep, North Pocono and Valley View loom ahead.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

