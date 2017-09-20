× Two Vehicles Crash into Home in Scranton

SCRANTON — Two vehicles slammed into a home in Scranton Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. along Birney Avenue.

A car and an SUV hit the first floor of the house.

Witnesses said the driver of the SUV went to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries. Her 9-year-old daughter and the driver of the car were not hurt.

A building inspector said the home is still livable, but the porch is off-limits until repairs are made.

Neighbors said this is at least the third time a car has crashed into the home.

There is no word what caused the crash.