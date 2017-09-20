Hurricane Tracker: Follow Maria’s Powerful Path

Old Forge Looking For Another Road Win Friday At Mid Valley

Posted 11:47 pm, September 20, 2017, by

Old Forge took care of business last Saturday with a win over Susquehanna. Now the Blue Devils travel to Throop to take on Mid Valley. We will have all the football highlights this Friday night on the Super 16 Sports Final.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s