Old Forge took care of business last Saturday with a win over Susquehanna. Now the Blue Devils travel to Throop to take on Mid Valley. We will have all the football highlights this Friday night on the Super 16 Sports Final.
Old Forge Looking For Another Road Win Friday At Mid Valley
