Governor Tom Wolf Talks Budget Issues

JIM THORPE — Only half the battle of passing the Pennsylvania state budget has been won in Harrisburg.

The state spending plan became law on July 1, 2017, but how to pay for it is still up in the air.

On a tour through Jim Thorpe in Carbon County, Newswatch 16 asked Governor Tom Wolf where it all stands.

“It’s just taking a long time and I am not sure why. I just learned that we have a credit downgrade that I have been spending three months to try and say, ‘lets get this done,'” said Governor Wolf.

The downgrade in credit rating means it will cost the state more money to pay back our debts.

Now the Governor is calling for action to get everything passed.

“We already have a tax increase and it’s from the credit downgrade. Everyone is going to pay more interest. The municipalities, the counties, the school districts as well as the state, so that is happening,” said Governor Wolf.

The budget is currently in the hands of the Republican-led legislature.

State Representative Doyle Heffley says there are gaps in the proposed $32 billion budget.

“I think that we are looking at some reserve funds and restricted accounts and some other areas where we can pull some dollars from that wouldn’t impact any ongoing projects and it’s very critical to me to me to not impact any ongoing projects but I think there is money there, still some of a gap to make up. I would hope that next week when we are back in Harrisburg that the Senate will send something over, we can concur on this and get this process completed,” said Rep. Doyle Heffley, (R) Carbon County.

Newswatch 16 also asked the Governor if there is a risk of government shutdowns due to the delay in passing the budget.

“We are finally at a point when I think people need to realize we have to reconcile the differences in the Senate and the House and I am hoping that we will get something by October 1,” said Governor Wolf.

Newswatch 16 also asked the governor about what the state might do if the latest health care bill to repeal Obamacare passes Congress.

The governor says he is doing everything he can to try and prevent it because it would cost people in the state millions a year.