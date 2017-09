Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON -- A festive get-together was held in Luzerne County to celebrate the start of the Jewish new year.

Rabbi Larry Kaplan of Kingston hosted about a dozen friends and family to mark Rosh Hashanah.

Rabbi Kaplan tells us the day marks the beginning of 10 days of prayer, leading up to Yom Kippur, a day of remembrance in the Jewish faith.

Food and desserts were shared in hopes of a sweet new year to come.