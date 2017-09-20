Broad Daylight Burglaries in South Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — Neighbors are on alert in south Wilkes-Bare after several homes and vehicles were broken into during broad daylight.

“It’s really scary, you know? This is a quiet neighborhood. We have families here. We’re close to the school. It’s something I don’t want to leave for work and think about,” said Jose Molina of Wilkes-Barre.

A home on Plymouth Avenue and one on Lawrence Street were recently burglarized, both during the afternoon. On Lawrence Street, a neighbor’s security camera happened to be rolling, catching on the crooks on video.

The homeowner did not want to reveal his identity.

“I saw the vehicle. It was a Chevy Suburban, an old-style Chevy Suburban. There was two men. They went to one house then they came to the second house. Then, they came to her house. They went to the front door. They couldn’t get in. Then they went around the back. It was a tall guy and a smaller guy. Next thing, they came out 20 minutes later carrying stuff,” he said.

Wilkes-Barre police now have the video.

Police in nearby Hanover Township are also investigating a string of daylight break-ins.

One positive note, according to people in the area, the South Wilkes-Barre Residents Association and local crime watch are pretty active. Neighbors watch out for one another.

“Somebody will call me and tell me. I used to be a security guard down in LCCC, and I’m active in a lot of organizations, so they know to call me a lot of times for some information,” said Carlo Mullay of Wilkes-Barre, who says he also spends a lot of time on his front porch, watching the neighborhood.

So far, no arrests have been made in the break-in investigation in Wilkes-Barre.