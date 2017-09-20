× A Prescription for a Healthier You: Med Students Prep for Free Health Fair

Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine and Scranton Primary Health Care Center are gearing up to host the sixth annual Steamtown Health Fair.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the event Wednesday from the medical school along Pine Street in Scranton.

The free health fair takes place this Saturday, September 23, at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine at 525 Pine Street.

It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The health fair is a free and family-friendly.

For a closer look at all of the activities on tap, click here!