Turning Bleu Cheese & Pizza into Lollipops

Those simple lollipops you enjoyed as a child, now come in flavors of condiments, cereal, and even booze.
In this week'sTaste Test, Kerry Brazen had some suckers in West Pittston try Lollyphile's Bleu Cheese and Pizza pops.
41.330511 -75.798190
1 Comment
Bob Smith
Oh how gross! I’d rather have chocolate flavor.