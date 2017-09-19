Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include the ongoing teachers strike in the Abington Heights School District and the opening of a new Catholic church in Luzerne County.
Talkback 16: Teachers Strike, New Catholic Church Opening
-
Talkback 16: John Oliver Gives WNEP a New Backyard Train
-
Talkback 16: Teachers Strike, Backyard Train
-
Talkback 16: Teachers Strikes and Proper Pronunciation
-
Talkback 16: Worldwide Attention for Our Backyard Train
-
Talkback 16: Crew Compliments and Location Botheration
-
-
Talkback 16: Rock Throwing, Fireworks Tents, and Graphics Gripes
-
Talkback 16: New State Police Barracks, Bill Cosby, Pennsylvania Teams
-
Talkback 16: New Trial, Litter Bugs and Backyard Bugs
-
Talkback 16: Weis Shooting, Gambling, Online Grocery Shopping
-
Talkback 16: Tracking Turkeys, Football Season, and Burglars Caught on Tape
-
-
Talkback 16: Chickens, State Police Cruisers, Tracking Joe
-
Talkback 16: Former Penn State Officials Sentenced, Skimming Devices, Skycam 16
-
Talkback 16: Reactions to a Whole New Look