Small Businesses, Big Bark!

Dozens of small businesses in Northeastern Pennsylvania are joining forces this week. It’s all in the name of giving back to two area animal rescues including “It’s Ruff Without A Roof” in the Union Dale Area of Susquehanna County.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited the rescue in the Northern Tier on Tuesday to spotlight the upcoming event known as “Networking For A Cause.”

The group “Valley B2B” is behind the 2nd annual “Networking For A Cause” on Thursday. The organization is made up various mom and pop shops. The owners are focused on looking out for each other and offering referrals to its members.

Thursday’s event is chance for people to get to know and learn more about the small businesses in their own backyard. Plus, take in a comedy show at the same venue to support the animal rescues.

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: 2nd Annual Networking For A Cause: An Evening of Comedy and Camaraderie

WHEN: This Thursday, September 21

WHERE: Genetti Manor, 1505 Main Avenue, Dickson City

TIME: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

WHY: Raise funds for “True Friends Animal Welfare Center” & “It’s Ruff Without A Roof”

COST: $35.00 per person. Tickets available at the door.

QUESTIONS? Contact Liz Turner. 570-575-3826. Or email: liz@olyphantselfstorage.com