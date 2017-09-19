Hurricane Tracker: Follow Maria’s Powerful Path

Scrap Yard Fire out, DEP Investigating

HUNLOCK TOWNSHIP — Investigators are still looking into what sparked a fire at a scrap yard in Luzerne County.

No one was hurt, but black smoke from the flames at General Scrap Yard near Shickshinny could be seen for miles on Monday.

Pennsylvania American Water says several homes and businesses near the fire experienced discolored water on Tuesday. Officials say the water is safe to drink, and affected customers should just run the water until it is clear.

The state Department of Environmental Protection says tests of the Susquehanna River near the fire have revealed no concerns so far. DEP continues to investigate.

