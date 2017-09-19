Police: Son Attacked Elderly Father over Dinner

TAYLOR — A man is facing assault charges in Lackawanna County for allegedly beating his 83-year-old father.

Police say Frank Steinetz III, 49, assaulted his father, Frank Steinetz Jr., on Monday because the older man didn’t have dinner ready.

The elder Steinetz was taken to a hospital with bruises to his face, arms, and legs.

A neighbor heard screaming and called the cops.

The younger Steinetz was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and harassment.