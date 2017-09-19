Police: Son Attacked Elderly Father over Dinner
TAYLOR — A man is facing assault charges in Lackawanna County for allegedly beating his 83-year-old father.
Police say Frank Steinetz III, 49, assaulted his father, Frank Steinetz Jr., on Monday because the older man didn’t have dinner ready.
The elder Steinetz was taken to a hospital with bruises to his face, arms, and legs.
A neighbor heard screaming and called the cops.
The younger Steinetz was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and harassment.
41.394802 -75.706580
4 comments
buzzed driver
Watch it, Dad will leave and take his ssi with him ( should be glad to still have Dad around)
Bob Smith
I don’t understand that. Why couldn’t a big boy learn to cook and live on him own?!? So, boot that ungrateful brat from the house and change the locks. Disgusting!
The 38 year old man who still lives in his Mom's basement
I don’t understand why Dad couldn’t have supper ready for Son. I’m sure he sits home all day, retired with nothing else to do. Besides, the son probably worked all day and was tired and hungry. The son should kick his Dad out once he’s released from jail!