Neighbors Nervous After Shooting in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE— There are still plenty of questions about the shooting and wounding of a man in Wilkes-Barre early Tuesday morning.

Police are not saying much and neighbors on the 400 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue are nervous.

Police have not announced the name of the victim or whether they have a suspect in this shooting, but neighbors said it was a gruesome scene.

Neighbors are shaken after a man in his 30s was shot around 2 a.m.

The woman who called 911 was willing to talk to Newswatch 16 but did not want her face on camera.

“He was covered in blood it was pretty scary… A good thing was he was talking a bit but when he stopped talking he started gurgling. I got scared then,” the neighbor said.

A woman familiar with the house showed Newswatch 16 the aftermath.

“Whoever came couldn’t get in and I guess they held the gun there and shot through the window. What a shame that somebody got hit in the neck,” she said.

Neighbors said there must have been a knock on the back door, the man went to check and was shot. She said the man was later taken to the hospital.

Now, she is nervous about her neighborhood.

“I just hope the neighborhood just gets a little better after this and people wise up and keep the wrong people out of the neighborhood,” she said.

If you have any information about this case, you should contact the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department.