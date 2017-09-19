× Man Charged with Providing Drugs that Led to Woman’s Death in Luzerne County

DALLAS TOWNSHIP — Charges have been filed against a man who allegedly provided drugs that killed a woman earlier this summer in Luzerne County.

Authorities say David Haines, 30, gave the drugs to a woman who died after taking them.

Police found her unresponsive in a home in Dallas Township on June 19.

Investigators determined the drugs contained fentanyl.

“Our office is actively seeking to prosecute those individuals who are selling or delivering drugs in our neighborhoods that continue to menace our community and poison our residents,” said Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis. “It is our hope that this message will resonate with these criminals and deter them from selling drugs in our county.”

Haines has been charged with drug delivery resulting in death and tampering with evidence.