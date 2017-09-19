× Getting Ready for Championship Baseball in Moosic

MOOSIC — It is the biggest game of the season in minor league baseball, and it’s set for our area.

It’s the Gildan AAA Championship Game and it’s held in a different location every year. It pits the champion of the Pacific Coast League against the top team in the International League.

That game is set for the home of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in Moosic Tuesday night.

A team of cleanup workers spent the night at the ballpark in Moosic, getting the place ready for the AAA championship game. The stands were hosed down and sprinklers gave the field a drink, making sure it’s perfectly green.

The Memphis Redbirds got here by defeating the El Paso Chihuahuas for the Pacific Coast League title.

The Durham Bulls won the right to play for the title by getting past the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in the International League.

It’s one game, winner-take-all, the same game the RailRiders won in September of last year.

The fun starts with a fan fest at 4 p.m. It includes food trucks and some members of the Philadelphia Eagles cheerleading team.

First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m.

The game goes national on the NBC Sports Network.