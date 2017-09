× Man Dead After Crash in Wyoming County

MESHOPPEN TOWNSHIP — One man is dead after an early morning crash in Wyoming County.

Officials say a car and tractor trailer collided on Route 6 near Meshoppen around 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Route 6 was closed for about three hours.

There is no word what caused the crash here in Wyoming County.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.