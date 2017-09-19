Children and Youth Impostors in Milton?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILTON -- A family in Milton says two people came to their door wanting to abduct their child.

The family claims a man and woman tried to convince the family they were with Northumberland County Children and Youth, but the family believes the couple were impostors.

The couple left before getting into the family's home in the Georgetown Apartments.

"He put his foot up against the door to stop it from being closed. He asked to see the kids and said he had to come in and take the kids," said Angela Evans.

Milton police say both suspects are white and in their mid to late 20s. They both have dark hair, and the male has a swastika tattoo on his upper left arm.

According to Milton police, this is the second time someone has posed as a Children and Youth worker this summer. Police have not said if the two incidents are related.

Northumberland County officials say if someone comes to your door claiming to be with Children and Youth, make sure the person has a badge.

Katrina Gownley is the administrator of Northumberland County Children and Youth. Gownley says since the last incident, people are taking precautions.

"People call in and ask if they are really a caseworker and we confirm that they work here," Gownley said.

According to Milton police, the couple's vehicle is possibly a brown or gold colored four-door sedan.