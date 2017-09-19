Bringing Business to Downtown Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG — Each year, thousands of tourists visit the Poconos.

Several businesses in Stroudsburg hope some of those visitors will stop along Main Street.

“The downtown businesses are gathering together to try to bring more awareness that we are here on Main Street. We have some fun shops, businesses, and restaurants and everyone here is eager to give some personal attention and customer service,” said Lisa Diemer, Kitchen Chemistry owner.

More than a dozen business owners recently formed a group to help bring some life back to downtown.

They plan to meet once a month and brainstorm ideas.

“Small business ownership is not easy and we need to support each other. The community needs to support small business,” said Gail David, Gail’s Eatery on Main.

One way business owners are already working to get people downtown is a scavenger hunt of downtown Stroudsburg. It doesn’t cost anything and all you need to do is follow a map.

The map lists 21 businesses that can be found on Main Street, Sarah Street, and Ann Street.

It also lists information and fun facts about downtown Stroudsburg.

“It’s a nice thing for people to do. It doesn’t cost money, you can take the tour, learn about Stroudsburg. It’s just a nice thing for families to do together,” said David.

Lisa Diemer owns Kitchen Chemistry and is on the board of the business owners group.

She says it’s important for owners to work together to make this effort a success.

“The downtown U.S.A is just like it was 100 years ago. When you walk into that shop, that shop owner is excited to see you. It’s important that the businesses support each other and refer each other,” said Diemer.

The business owners’ group will meet on the second Tuesday of each month at First Keystone Community Bank on Main Street in Stroudsburg.