Big Crowd on Hand for Gildan ‘AAA’ Championship Game

Posted 11:16 pm, September 19, 2017, by

MOOSIC -- Quite the crowd turned out to PNC Field in Lackawanna County Tuesday night, but it wasn't to watch the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

More than 9,000 fans filled the stands to watch this year's Gildan AAA National Championship Game between the Durham Bulls and Memphis Redbirds.

Before the game, people enjoyed a huge fanfest. There was food, a bouncy house, zip line, and more for the kids, as well as meet and greets with NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson of the Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders.

In the end, the International League champs, the Durham Bulls, won the national championship game 5-3.

