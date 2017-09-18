Winter Workers Wanted: PennDOT is Hiring

Posted 4:42 am, September 18, 2017, by , Updated at 04:41AM, September 18, 2017

Now hiring!  That’s the message going from PennDOT this week.  The state is looking for winter workers ranging from plow truck drivers to diesel mechanics.

 

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the campaign Monday from Johnson College in Scranton.  The school in Lackawanna County often trains these types of positions and often refers applicants to PennDOT.

 

To learn more about the positions available, head to PennDOT’s recruitment page here!

 

For more information on Johnson College’s diesel truck technology program, click here!

