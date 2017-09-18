Talkback 16: Mother Guilty of Trying to Kill Self, Children

Posted 6:22 pm, September 18, 2017, by

In this edition of Talkback 16, callers react to the mother convicted of trying to kill her children and herself in Luzerne County. And of course, we have more calls about the new Backyard Train from HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver."

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s