In this edition of Talkback 16, callers react to the mother convicted of trying to kill her children and herself in Luzerne County. And of course, we have more calls about the new Backyard Train from HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver."
Talkback 16: Mother Guilty of Trying to Kill Self, Children
-
Talkback 16: A Trial for Alleged Double Murder Suicide and the Trolley
-
Talkback 16: The Cost of the Frein Manhunt, Mother Accused of Trying to Kill Herself and Her Children
-
Talkback 16: Teachers Strike, Backyard Train
-
Talkback 16: Worldwide Attention for Our Backyard Train
-
Talkback 16: John Oliver Gives WNEP a New Backyard Train
-
-
Talkback 16: Kids for Cash Scandal Revisited and Of Course, the Backyard Train
-
Talkback 16: The Backyard Train Goes National!
-
Talkback 16: John Oliver and HBO’s ‘Bigger and Badder’ Backyard Train
-
Talkback 16: Attempted ATM Theft, Kindergarten Graduation Homicide and Sentencing Sound-Off
-
Talkback 16: Frein Manhunt, Help Versus Imprisonment, and Early Wakeups
-
-
Hey, HBO – we accept the ‘greatest backyard train local news has ever seen!’
-
Talkback 16: Another Backyard Controversy, the Flag
-
Talkback 16: New Trial, Litter Bugs and Backyard Bugs