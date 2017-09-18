No Charges Planned for Priest Accused of Misspending Charity Cash

KINGSTON — A Catholic priest accused of misspending funds collected for charity will not face criminal charges and will likely return to some form of ministry, according to the Diocese of Scranton.

After a financial review of St. Ignatius Parish in Kingston in May, Fr. John Chmil notified church officials that about $130,000 earmarked for charity had been misspent.

Fr. Chmil resigned and the diocese said it was cooperating with law enforcement to determine if any laws were broken.

The Luzerne County district attorney’s office indicated that because Fr. Chmil did not profit from the misuse of funds, no criminal charges will be filed.

Fr. Chmil has repaid about $72,000 in an effort to restore the misused money.

The diocese plans to have Fr. Chmil return to some form of ministry “at an appropriate time.”