Neighbors on Edge After Homicide Near Hazleton Park

HAZLETON— There’s still a lot of worry in a neighborhood after Hazleton’s first homicide of the year, which happened this weekend.

On Monday, police wouldn’t say much about the deadly shooting, except that it was not a random attack.

Neighbors said they were shocked to hear Carlos Luna, 20, was killed on Saturday at Pine Street Park.

They said Pine Street Park is usually packed with children running around, but after news of last weekend’s deadly shooting, it was mostly empty.

One neighbor was willing to talk to Newswatch 16, but was scared for her own safety to show her face.

“Everything has changed. The kids don’t come around the park and it’s terrible. Nobody comes here no more,” she said.

Those who knew Luna said he was a sweet and smart person, but last Saturday his life was cut short.

Days after the shooting, neighbors are still on edge.

“It’s terrible, he died over there,” The neighbor said, getting emotional. “It’s terrible, that’s what I say.”

Mourners also lit candles at nearby James Street Park over the weekend during a vigil; messages show friends and family are heartbroken over the loss.

Now, Hazleton police are actively investigating. They won’t say much about the killing or if they have a suspect, but the police chief did say this wasn’t random.

“Anything like this shakes a community and alarms them but it is an isolated incident,” Hazleton Police Chief Jerry Speziale said.

If you have any information about the shooting, you’re asked to contact police. You can even do so anonymously.