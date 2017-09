NANTICOKE — Authorities in Nanticoke have released security camera images of two people suspected of arson and criminal mischief over the weekend.

It happened on West Noble and West Union Streets in Nanticoke Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Investigators said two people, a male and a female, seen on security cameras set fire to a flag and trampoline at two locations.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Nanticoke City Police Department at 570-735-2200.