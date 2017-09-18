Abington Heights Strike Talks Yield No Results

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARKS SUMMIT -- A strike by teachers in Lackawanna County will apparently continue.

Negotiators from the school board and the teachers met for about two hours Monday morning. When it was over, the administration announced the sides could not come to an agreement.

More talks are set for Thursday.

About 200 unionized teachers walked off the job Tuesday morning. Money and the cost of health care are the big issues keeping both sides apart.

The board wants the teachers to pay part of their premiums. The union says it already kicks in through co-pays and deductibles.

The teachers strike at Abington Heights in Lackawanna County leaves more than 3,000 students out of the classroom.