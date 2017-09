Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILTON -- A meeting on Facebook led to sex charges against a man in Northumberland County.

Nathan Irvin, 26, of Milton, is locked up after troopers say he met a 14-year-old girl on the social media network then had sex with her at his home.

Irvin faces multiple counts of child pornography, statutory sexual assault, and other related charges. He is behind bars in central Pennsylvania.