State Police Looking for Missing Person from Hazle Township

HAZLE TOWNSHIP — State police are looking for a missing man from Hazle Township.

Troopers say family members of Charles Zunski, 84, reported that he left his home around noon on Sunday and did not return home. The family said that this behavior is extremely unlike Zunski.

Zunski is described as a white man approximately 5’10″, weighs approximately 145lbs with grayish balding hair. Zunski was last seen wearing a black baseball hat and a blue jacket with an emblem of the White House on the chest. Zunski is known to walk with a cane.

Zunski was last seen driving his black 2016 Ford Escape with PA registration JYP1508. Zunski was seen at a supermarket in the Hazleton area at approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Hazleton at 570-459-3890.