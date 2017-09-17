Shinning a Light on a Dark Subject

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Hundreds turned out Sunday afternoon in Wilkes-Barre to shine a light on a dark subject.

The "Out of the Darkness Walk" was held at Kirby Park.

Around 500 people laced up their sneakers and hit the pavement hoping to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

The walk hopes to get people talking about suicide and helps to raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

"It shows that we are bringing a lot of awareness out and it's OK to talk about it and that you're not alone, and there is other people going through the same thing as you. So, it's great to see so many," stated Amy Vaughn of Forest City.

Money raised at the walk goes towards investing in research and educational programs, advocacy for public policy, and support for those who lost a loved one to suicide.