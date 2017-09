Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- A man robbed mini mart Sunday morning in Wilkes-Barre and it didn't take long for cops to catch him.

Police say Sennomon Davis, 21, of Wilkes-Barre, robbed Turkey Hill on East Main Street just before 4 a.m.

A cashier says Davis came in and threatened him with a gun, then took off on foot after making off with some cash.

Police found Davis in a nearby yard and arrested him.

No one was hurt during the armed robbery here in Wilkes-Barre.