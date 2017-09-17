Pasta Dinner for Fallen Police Officer in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHBALD -- The family of a fallen corrections officer from Luzerne County is getting help in their mission to make the job safe for other men and women.

A pasta dinner was held at Barrett's Pub in Archbald, Lackawanna County to support the "Voices of Joe".

It's a group advocating for corrections officers killed in the line of duty.

People who attended Sunday's event were able to get their fill of food, fun, and even some music.

An inmate murdered Corrections Officer Eric Williams at the federal prison in Wayne County several years ago, and his father hopes to spread the group's message as far as possible.

The name "Joe" stands for the names of three corrections officers, including Williams, who have died in the line of duty.