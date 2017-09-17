Pasta Dinner for Fallen Police Officer in Luzerne County

Posted 6:36 pm, September 17, 2017, by , Updated at 05:42PM, September 17, 2017

ARCHBALD -- The family of a fallen corrections officer from Luzerne County is getting help in their mission to make the job safe for other men and women.

A pasta dinner was held at Barrett's Pub in Archbald, Lackawanna County to support the "Voices of Joe".

It's a group advocating for corrections officers killed in the line of duty.

People who attended Sunday's event were able to get their fill of food, fun, and even some music.

An inmate murdered Corrections Officer Eric Williams at the federal prison in Wayne County several years ago, and his father hopes to spread the group's message as far as possible.

The name "Joe" stands for the names of three corrections officers, including Williams, who have died in the line of duty.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s