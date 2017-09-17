New Home for Growing Parish

Posted 6:38 pm, September 17, 2017, by , Updated at 06:08PM, September 17, 2017

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP -- It was a day to celebrate a new beginning for a Catholic parish in Luzerne County.

Parishioners and church leaders blessed and dedicated the new St. Jude Church in Mountain Top Sunday afternoon.

People attended the packed event where Bishop Joseph Bambera accepted the keys to the church.

The new building provides much needed seating and parking for the growing parish.

"We are all really excited about the new church being built. Great for the parish. Great for the diocese. Something that's been in the works for a long, long time. We are all really excited about it," stated Bob Katulka of Mountain Top.

A nod to the past was also on full display. The fully restored and original crucifix from the old St. Jude Church is back where it belongs.

