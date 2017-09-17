Mountain Top Hose Company Holds Open House

Posted 6:37 pm, September 17, 2017, by , Updated at 06:00PM, September 17, 2017

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP -- People got an up-close look at what it's like to be a firefighter in Luzerne County.

An open house was held Sunday at Mountain Top Hose Company No. 1.

People were able to check out the equipment and speak to volunteer firefighters.

"One of the individuals said that they weren't even aware of all the different functionalities of everything we use and how expensive things were, so it's just great to educate the community on what we do," said Firefighter Jason Menghini.

Drinks and food were also served to everyone who attended Sunday's event.

