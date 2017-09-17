See what happens when Jake hooks up with the fish of 10,000 casts while muskie fishing with Ken Maurer of Southside Sports Bait and Tackle in Sunbury.
Hooked up with a Muskie on the Suskie
-
Southside Sports Bait & Tackle Whopper Plopper Giveaway
-
One Stop Sport Shop Product Giveaway
-
Fishing with the Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Winner
-
Lake Winola Trout Fishing
-
Lake Winola Trout Fishing #2
-
-
Veterans Spend the Day Fly Fishing
-
Sneaky Hollow Bait Company Product Giveaway
-
Man Hit by Gunfire in Hazleton
-
Super 16: Team #11 South Williamsport Mounties
-
Super 16: Team #7 Wyoming Valley West Spartans
-
-
Sprucing Up Campus at ESU
-
Portion of Lake Scranton Trail to Reopen After Winter Tornado
-
Strange Sea Creatures Leave Teen’s Legs Bloody After Swim