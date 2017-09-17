Hooked up with a Muskie on the Suskie

Posted 7:02 pm, September 17, 2017, by

See what happens when Jake hooks up with the fish of 10,000 casts while muskie fishing with Ken Maurer of Southside Sports Bait and Tackle in Sunbury.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s