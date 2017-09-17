Firefighters VS Police on the Softball Diamond

Posted 10:30 pm, September 17, 2017, by , Updated at 10:26PM, September 17, 2017

DUNMORE --  Firefighters and police officers weren't on a call, but up to bat at a softball game Sunday in Dunmore, Lackawanna County.

It's the first time the two squads from the borough have squared off in a charity game held at Sherwood Park.

Initially, they planned to play six innings, but so many fans came out, they kept going.

"It's fun. This is our first year and we're hoping each year it grows a little bit more, and we're just out to beat the police today," stated Dunmore Firefighter Vince Sardo.

The game benefits youth organizations in the area.

The firefighters won the game.

These teams hope to make the Hot Shots Tournament a tradition.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s