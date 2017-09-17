Firefighters VS Police on the Softball Diamond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE -- Firefighters and police officers weren't on a call, but up to bat at a softball game Sunday in Dunmore, Lackawanna County.

It's the first time the two squads from the borough have squared off in a charity game held at Sherwood Park.

Initially, they planned to play six innings, but so many fans came out, they kept going.

"It's fun. This is our first year and we're hoping each year it grows a little bit more, and we're just out to beat the police today," stated Dunmore Firefighter Vince Sardo.

The game benefits youth organizations in the area.

The firefighters won the game.

These teams hope to make the Hot Shots Tournament a tradition.