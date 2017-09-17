The Pennsylvania Game Commission and Pheasants Forever are celebrating the return of wild pheasant hunting to Pennsylvania.

Through years of dedicated habitat improvement and research, the Wild Pheasant Recovery Area program has successfully restored huntable numbers of wild pheasants to farmland in Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission and Pheasants Forever recently held a drawing and awarded youth hunt permits. The Lucky hunters were assigned to hunt either November 4 or November 11, 2017. Each hunter will be paired with another youth hunter and assigned a “hunt mentor” to ensure safety and guide the permittee. Each permittee is encouraged also to bring an adult, parent or guardian along. Following the hunt, permittees and their guests will be treated to a lunch provided by Pheasants Forever.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission also awarded one youth hunt permit to the Central Susquehanna Pheasants Forever Chapter. They in turn asked Pennsylvania Outdoor Life to help promote the hunt and award the permit!

Here’s what you need to know to apply.

• The permit is good for the hunt on Saturday, November 4, 2017.

• To be eligible for this drawing you must be between the ages of 12 – 16 and have a valid junior hunting license.

• Each permittee must be accompanied by one adult, parent or guardian to observe and share in the experience.

• The application to enter the “Central Susquehanna Wild Pheasant Recovery Area Youth Hunt Permit Giveaway” is available HERE.

• You will be asked to confirm that you are a licensed Pa. junior hunter and your age is between 12 and 16.

• Simply supply your name, address, email address and phone number.

• You may enter only once.

• Entries will be accepted until midnight on Monday September 25.

• The winner will be announced on Sunday, October 1, 2017, on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life.