Central Susquehanna Pheasants Forever WPRA Youth Pheasant Hunt Details

Posted 7:01 pm, September 17, 2017, by , Updated at 07:02PM, September 17, 2017

With the help of the Central Susquehanna chapter of Pheasants Forever and the Pennsylvania Game Commission, we're giving one lucky junior hunter the chance to hunt in the Central Susquehanna wild pheasant recovery area.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s