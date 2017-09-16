Threats Written in High School Bathroom in Schuylkill County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP -- Threats were written on a wall at a high school in Schuylkill County, and now students are concerned who was behind them and what's being done to make sure everything is safe.

State police were called to Blue Mountain High School near Schuylkill Haven on Friday. Troopers say someone wrote "September 16 2017 school goes boom" on a wall in a bathroom.

Stephen Sarcone tells Newswatch 16 he was in class when he noticed some students being called to the office. The senior says the building wasn't evacuated.

"This is the third, fourth week into school and they are already starting this stuff. I mean I don't why people would do this. To be honest, I just think they want to get out of school," Sarcone said.

Sarcone says this isn't the first time something like this has happened at Blue Mountain High School. Last year, a similar threat was also made in the bathroom.

"Everyone is like this is happening again they have to take it seriously," Sarcone said.

Brothers Thomas and Chris Seaman already graduated from the high school but still were shocked that something like this could happen at the high school.

"Yeah it is surprising to me. I mean there are a lot of good people around here but that's the reality of it, some kids don't have those social skills so they say stupid things," said Thomas Seaman of Orwigsburg.

The brothers have two siblings that will soon be walking through the doors of the high school and they worry about their safety.

"It does worry me that the climate has kind of been changing there, but I do think the school district and the faculty is well equipped to deal with this stuff and I think that's what they are doing," said Chris Seaman of Orwigsburg.

Newswatch 16 reached out to the school district, but the call was not immediately answered.

State police are still investigating the incident.