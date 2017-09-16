It is about all things honey. It is The Beekeeper's Daughter in Plains. We stopped by to learn how honey is collected and put in containers for sale. We also learn how to use honey for snacks and party appetizers.
The Beekeeper’s Daughter – Honey 101
