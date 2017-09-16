The Old Forge football team beat Susquehanna 42-13 Saturday. The Blue Devils improve to 4-0 with the win.
Old Forge Runs Past Susquehanna, 42-13
-
High School Football Schedule Week #2 2017
-
High School Football Schedule WEEK #3 2017
-
High School Football Schedule Week #4 2017
-
Lackawanna League football Media Day luncheon
-
Selinsgrove Community Reacts To Arrest Of Former High School Football Star
-
-
Brendan Mozeleski Embracing Leadership Role at Old Forge
-
Former Dream Team Football Player Charged
-
Former Eagles Kicker David Akers Discusses When Kids Should Pick Up The Sport
-
New Library Now Open in Susquehanna County
-
Union County Man Who Went Missing While Swimming in North Carolina Found Dead
-
-
Organ Recipient Accepts Diploma on Behalf of 13-Year-Old Who Donated Liver
-
High School Stadium in Wilkes-Barre Closed for Repairs
-
Talkback 16: Paper Cave, Powerball, and Football Plays