In Your Neighborhood

SPCA presents 27th Annual Walk for the Animals!

Luzerne County SPCA hosts the 27th Annual Walk for the Animals. It’s at Frances Slocum Park, Saturday, Sept. 30 starting at 9:00 a.m. with the walk at 11 a.m. There’s coffee and donuts for all walkers before the event, and a hot dog, drink and snacks after the walk. Please form a team, or have folks sponsor your participation. There a discount for pre-registration. It’s $15 for pre-registration, and $20 on the day of the event. For more information call 570-825-4111 extension 4, or visit http://www.spcaluzernecounty.org/event/27th-annual-walk-for-the-animals?instance_id=843.

Paws in the Park

Griffin Pond Animal Shelter sponsors “Paws in the Park.” This is a family, pet friendly event providing adoption awareness, animal demonstrations, craft vendors, local merchants, music, food and treats. It’s held rain or shine at McDade Park, Pavilion 2, Sunday, August 27 from noon – 3:30 p.m. “Paws in the Park” is free to attend with donations greatly appreciated.