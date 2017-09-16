Battle of the Badges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEWISBURG -- Players put down their badges and emergency radios and faced off on the softball diamond Saturday in Union County.

The tournament in Lewisburg pitted law enforcement against first responders from around the country. All for a cause.

Proceeds go toward a new playground for the Miracle League of Union County.

"I've been battling cancer for the last three years. October 5 I'm going to have my fifth surgery. And knowing that I have these guys coming out here and being together. Raising money. It's a great cause," said retired N.Y. Police Detective Dan Spinelli.

Teams from all over the east coast and a team from Canada participated.