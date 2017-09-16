Baby Pantry Open House Held

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE -- We all know babies need a lot of care.

An open house at Saint Joseph's Baby Pantry in Dunmore was held on Saturday to show off the free community service for all families who need food, clothing and other items for their baby.

Newswatch 16 spoke to one mother who took advantage of this program.

"Everyone is really wonderful. They are so welcoming and helpful. If you ever need anything they are absolutely there to help you," said Stephanie Caramella of Scranton.

This pantry in Lackawanna County serves about 350 people a month.