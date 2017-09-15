× Two Men Facing Charges After Theft From Motor Vehicles in Monroe County

LAKE NAOMI — Two men are facing charges after allegedly stealing from cars in Monroe County on Wednesday.

The Pocono Mountain Regional Police had received several calls about thefts from cars earlier in the week that were occurring late at night and in the early hours of the morning.

Police say the investigation led them to Michael Gaffin, Saylorsburg, and Joseph Fischetti, Northampton.

After further investigation, the police were able to charge both men with the crimes.

Charges will be theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and other related charges.

The charges are pending in Monroe County.