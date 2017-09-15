‘Tamaqua Has Heart’ Supporting Community Programs

TAMAQUA — The Tamaqua Community Arts Center is encouraging the borough’s citizens to “have heart.”

All around downtown Tamaqua, you’ll find shirts and signs that say, “Tamaqua Has Heart.” The signs and shirts are part of a program started by the Tamaqua community arts center about two years ago. Their goal is to promote a future for their community by encouraging unity and tourism. The project started with the display of these hearts in the downtown over Memorial Day weekend.

To continue their efforts, arts center volunteers, decked out in their shirts, visited the Majestic House senior living community in downtown Tamaqua to help volunteer out at their community luncheon. All of the residents there were wearing red in honor of the initiative.

“It makes me feel real good because it is part of our community and the logo “Tamaqua Has Heart,” Majestic House employee Sandy Davis said. “It’s just great.”

The Community Arts Council has many more projects planned for their campaign. The next big event for the “Tamaqua Has Heart” program is a gala and auction on September 28. Their hope is that these shirts and their mission will touch the hearts of everyone in Tamaqua.

“At the art center, we’re always pushing our limits to see what we can do and how we can better the community and make a difference for everyone,” art center volunteer Kyle Whitley said. “Not just us.”

If you would like to buy a shirt or learn more about the initiative, contact the Tamaqua Community Arts Center at (570) 668-1192.