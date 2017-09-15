LIVE High School Football Scores

Talkback 16: Kids for Cash Scandal Revisited and Of Course, the Backyard Train

Posted 6:13 pm, September 15, 2017, by , Updated at 06:02PM, September 15, 2017

Talkback 16 callers have some strong opinions about the former judge seeking a new trial in the kids for cash scandal. Plus callers sound off about a father and grandfather who were charged with a fight on a football field. And of course, some more calls about the backyard train.

